Libel: Osoba Demands N3bn, Public Apology From Okurounmu

Ex-Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba

Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun State, has demanded N3 billion as damages from a chieftain of Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, over an alleged libellous statement published by two national newspapers.

Osoba’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had sent a letter to the senator demanding a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of both Daily Independent and The Sun newspapers, starting from Monday, July 29, 2019.

Osoba gave Okurounmu a 14-day ultimatum to comply with the demands or get sued for libel.

In the letter, Olanipekun said Okurounmu in the interviews maligned Osoba by claiming, among other things, that he (Osoba) got into trouble “in the early stage of the annulment of June 12 because he has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida who annulled the election.”

Osoba had, earlier in the month on his 80th birthday celebration, launched his memoir "Battlelines: Adventures In Journalism and Politics." The former governor made some claims in the book which some people consider controversial.

