Libel: Osoba Demands N3bn, Public Apology From Okurounmu

Okurounmu in the interviews maligned Osoba by claiming, among other things, that he (Osoba) got into trouble “in the early stage of the annulment of June 12 because he has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

Ex-Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba

Chief Olusegun Osoba, a former governor of Ogun State, has demanded N3 billion as damages from a chieftain of Afenifere, Senator Femi Okurounmu, over an alleged libellous statement published by two national newspapers.

Osoba’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), had sent a letter to the senator demanding a public apology to be published on the front pages of seven consecutive editions of both Daily Independent and The Sun newspapers, starting from Monday, July 29, 2019.

Osoba gave Okurounmu a 14-day ultimatum to comply with the demands or get sued for libel.

In the letter, Olanipekun said Okurounmu in the interviews maligned Osoba by claiming, among other things, that he (Osoba) got into trouble “in the early stage of the annulment of June 12 because he has been a close collaborator with (Ibrahim) Babangida who annulled the election.”

Osoba had, earlier in the month on his 80th birthday celebration, launched his memoir "Battlelines: Adventures In Journalism and Politics." The former governor made some claims in the book which some people consider controversial.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME 11 Safety Tips To Adopt Against Kidnapping On South-West Roads
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Why Nigerians Suffer Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa --Former Minister Of Foreign Affairs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Officially Proscribes Shiites In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Legal Court Remands Masquerades In Prison For Attacking Police Station
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Why United States Won't Return $500 Million Abacha Loot As long As Malami Is Nigeria Justice Minister
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BUK Professor Vows To Continue #FreeZakzaky Protest
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption N2bn SME fraud: EFCC Arrests Kwara Director, Six Bank MDs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 11 Safety Tips To Adopt Against Kidnapping On South-West Roads
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Why Nigerians Suffer Xenophobic Attacks In South Africa --Former Minister Of Foreign Affairs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Officially Proscribes Shiites In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM MURIC Backs Proscription of Shiite, Slams Christian Leaders For Shedding “Crocodile Tears”
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education Stephany Ugboaja, 16, Emerges Best WAEC Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s Campaign Billboards Spotted In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad