Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests

Nigerians in Diaspora, under the aegis of the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria (GCSDN), have called on all Nigerians to join the #RevolutionNow protests which would commence in Nigeria from August 5, 2019.

Frederick Odorige, speaking on behalf of the coalition, said for too long, the commonwealth of Nigerians had been sacrificed “on the evil altar of self-seeking politicians.”

Odorige expressed concerns over the many ills plaguing the country such as hardship, steady borrowing that has surpassed 24 trillion naira, continued killings by herdsmen, Boko Haram and kidnapping.

“Others include having 20 persons with corruption charges as federal legislators and inclusion of persons with graft cases in Buhari’s ministerial list, over 16 million children on the street, the corrupt and unverifiable distribution of $320m Abacha loot, the corrupt and unverifiable distribution of 500 billion naira ‘TraderMoni’ in the name of social investment fund; bogus earning by federal legislators and the executives, pension for ex-governors and their deputies while Nigeria continues to borrow for budget funding,” the group said.

Odorige stated that he was concerned about Nigerian youths’ welfare, adding that the youth do not seem to understand what is about to befall Nigeria as unemployment rate might jump to 33.5% in 2020 while it has also been projected by the United Nations that Nigeria would remain the poverty capital of the world beyond 2050.

He further condemned the actions of the current government which has supported unlawful detention of Nigerians against court orders.

Odorige went further to assure Nigerians that members of the movement equally feel their pains even though they are comfortable in foreign countries.

He promised that they would continue to put pressure on the international community to demand justice, respect for the rule of law and genuine fight against corruption in Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to unite as no tribe can fight the battle for freedom alone.