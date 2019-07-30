President Buhari's Legal Team Stalls Defence Against Atiku

The counter-motion to challenge the application filed by President Muhammadu Buhari to dismiss the petition of Abiku Abubakar, the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was stalled due to late filing of the application.

President Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) had filed an application seeking the dismissal of the petitions of Atiku and PDP.

The hearing on the counter-motion was scheduled for Tuesday when Atiku and his party ought to tell the court why their petition should not be dismissed.

But, during the hearing today, the proceeding could not go on because Atiku had failed to file the counter application early enough for the respondent-applicants to respond.

When the appeal, marked: SC/738/2019 was mentioned on Tuesday, Paul Erokoro (SAN) lead lawyer to Atiku, said he regretted that he filed a fresh “application this morning” for leave to bring supplementary records from the lower court.

Lawyers of the respondents, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Buhari and the APC, said they were just served with the application and needed time to examine it and react appropriately.

