Saraki’s Defeat, One of My Greatest Achievements, Says Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has claimed that he sent former Senate President Bukola Saraki to political oblivion.

Oshiomhole says he sees the defeat of Bukola Saraki at the last general election as one of his greatest achievements so far in his political career.

The former governor of Edo State made this claim on Monday at the Aso Villa while answering questions from newsmen.

Oshiomhole was there to have a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said under his leadership as APC chairman, he successfully uprooted Saraki and his cronies, politically, in Kwara.

He said, “Remember I was saying that Saraki must be removed, people would say how would you do it? I said if he resists removal, then we would uproot.

“We went to Kwara, we did ‘otoge’ (Enough is Enough). We uprooted Saraki and you cannot commend me for this? Do you know who Saraki is? If you are talking of the smartest political player, seasoned smart guy, he is. But for every smartness he has, I have a superior smartness. At the end of the day who won?

“As a senate president, we uprooted him as a senator, we uprooted his nominee for governor and senators, we put our own. Today, he doesn’t have one senator in Kwara, he doesn’t have one House of Representatives member in Kwara. Everything in Kwara is APC and you can’t commend me for that?

“If you don’t, then I will be like (the proverbial) lizard. I will praise myself if you correspondents don’t praise me,” he added.