Senate Okays Buhari's Ministerial Nominees

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had read the letter of the president at plenary after which the senate suspended its annual recess and conducted the confirmation hearing within five days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

The ministerial nominees are ready to take up national duties as the upper chamber of the National Assembly certified all of them fit for national service. 

The Senate confirmed the 43 ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The nominees were confirmed after the upper legislative chamber held a hearing on the screening on Tuesday.

Buhari had sent a list of 43 nominees to the Senate on July 23. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Sends Ministers List To Senate 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

