UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister

“I’m humbled to have been appointed a junior minister at the DfE. A huge privilege to be able to serve and make a positive difference on a number of issues close to my heart!

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 30, 2019

Kemi Badenotch, a British of Nigerian extraction, has been selected into the cabinet of the new United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.  

Mrs Badenotch was born Kemi Olufunto Adegoke in January 1980 in Wimbledon UK.  

She spent her early life in Lagos, Nigeria and the United States of America, before settling in the UK at age 16.

Kemi Adegoke married Anglo-Irish Hamish Badenotch in 2012.

The former foreign secretary and mayor of London who has promised to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union without a deal if necessary, appointed the 39-year old Computer Systems Engineering graduate turn politician to be the parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Children and Families. 

Badenotch voted for the UK to leave the EU in the 2016 Brexit vote, which aligns her with Johnson’s agenda.

“I look forward to working with the ministerial team and everyone at @educationgovuk,” she said on her Twitter page.  

Badenotch said she would be looking forward to work across party lines as she steps into her new position.

“I look forward to working not just with @Conservatives colleagues but cross-party,” she said.

Badenotch is the first woman to represent the constituency of Saffron Walden, a position she first held in June 2017. 
 

