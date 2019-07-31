Amnesty Supports #RevolutionNow, Tells Buhari Regime To Respect Humans Rights

Amnesty International Nigeria has lent its support towards the #RevolutionNow movement’s protest against the Nigerian government.

The movement declared 5 August for the commencement of the revolution protest tagged, 'Days of Rage' across the country to demand a better Nigeria.

Omoyele Sowore, convener of the movement said, “The revolution has therefore become inevitable. We didn't choose to go for revolution, they chose it by ensuring that there was no level playing field in the last election.”

Supporting the movement, Amnesty said the Nigerian government must respect the rights of the people while dissuading the government from intimidating the movement.

“#RevolutionNow is movement of Nigerian youths committed to fighting for freedom and just in exercise of right to freedom of expression and freedom of association.

“Authorities must respect the rights of #RevolutionNow movement to assemble and seek for freedom and just without fear or any intimidation. Nigeria belongs to all of us,” the organization tweeted.

Nigerians have shown their support for the movement and interest in joining the protest against the government.