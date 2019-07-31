Boko Haram Continues To Attack Borno Communities

The attack took place Tuesday evening about 7 pm in Jakana town of Konduga local government area. The terrorists came to the town with military gun trucks and rent the air with gunshots.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2019

Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Jakana a village situated along Maiduguri/ Damaturu highway.

A local vigilance group source told SaharaReporters.

The attack took place Tuesday evening about 7 pm in Jakana town of Konduga local government area.

After sporadic gunshots, the extremists began looting shops and stores.

After sporadic gunshots, the extremists began looting shops and stores.

SaharaReporters could not independently verify the number of casualties recorded, but out of panic and fear for their lives, the residents ran away from their homes into bushes.

Earlier, SaharaReporters reported that Boko Haram was planning an attack on some Borno communities.

SaharaReporters, New York

