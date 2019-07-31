BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ondo PDP Rep Over UK Citizenship

The Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday, nullified the election of Ikengboju Gboluga, who represents Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, the Punch reports.

Gboluga was also said to have sworn allegiance to the United Kingdom having acquired the citizenship of the country.

The court said he was not eligible to contest February 23, 2019, National Assembly election for his allegiance to the UK.

The tribunal then declared Albert Akintoye of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Certificate of Return to Akintoye after withdrawing same from Gboluga.