Leah Sharibu’s Mother Begs Nigerian Government For Daughter’s Release

I still plead with Federal Government, organisations and individuals to intensify efforts for the release of my daughter, Leah, who has been in the hands of insurgents for one year and five months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jul 31, 2019

Mrs Rebecca Sharibu, the mother of Leah Sharibu, has again pleaded with the Federal Government to intensify efforts towards her daughter's release from Boko Haram captivity.

Rebecca made the call on Wednesday in Dapchi in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that Leah was among the 110 Daphchi schoolgirls kidnapped by the terrorist in February 2018.

While the terrorists released the other 109 girls, they held on to Leah on account of her faith.

“I still plead with Federal Government, organisations and individuals to intensify efforts for the release of my daughter, Leah, who has been in the hands of insurgents for one year and five months.

Also speaking, Miss Aisha Kachalla, Leah’s friend, who was also abducted by the terrorists but was released, said she was worried on the whereabouts of Leah, who has been in continued detention by the terrorists.

“I often cry when I remember my friend Leah. I don’t know where she is.

“I don’t believe she is dead because there is no proof of her death. Her corpse has not appeared in any television station or newspaper.” Kachalla said.

Malam Kachalla Bukar, the Secretary of Dapchi Abducted School Girls Parents Association, said the association would not relent in its effort to ensure that Leah is released. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku, His Father, Grandfather Are Not Nigerians But Cameroonians, Abba Kyari Insists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari's Legal Team Stalls Defence Against Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Embattled Elisha Abbo, Ike Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye Make List Of 69 Standing Committees Chairmen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International UK Prime Minister Appoints Nigerian As Junior Minister
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education No Certificate Listed On Buhari’s CV —Abba Kyari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics My Grandson Asked Me Why They Call Me ‘Liar Mohammed’, Lai Mohammed Tells Senate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Atiku, His Father, Grandfather Are Not Nigerians But Cameroonians, Abba Kyari Insists
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections President Buhari's Legal Team Stalls Defence Against Atiku
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Embattled Elisha Abbo, Ike Ekweremadu, Dino Melaye Make List Of 69 Standing Committees Chairmen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests 15 ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Ibadan, Foils Attempt To Flush Phone In Toilet
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Business Osinbajo Gets Tough: Brings In EFCC, NFIU, ICPC To Go After AMCON Top 20 Nigeria's Debtors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Caught In Bank's Ceiling In Kebbi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Supreme Court Sacks APC Rep For Not Participating in NYSC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education President Buhari Certificate Scandal: Gen. Paul Tarfa Says Buhari Had Always Passed With 'Flying Colours'
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians In Diaspora Urge Support For August 5 #RevolutionNow Protests
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad