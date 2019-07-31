We'll Visit All Parts Of Borno Devastated By Boko Haram -- Senate President

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says Nigerian senators will pay a visit to Badu village in Borno State recently attacked by Boko Haram leaving at least 60 people dead.

This came on the heels of a motion by Senator Abubakar Kyari regarding Boko Haram attacks.

Kyari told the senate to come to the rescue of people who survived recent vicious attacks.

In addition, the senator asked other lawmakers in the red chamber to observe a minute's silence for the victims.

“While many people have been killed since insurgency started in the North-east, several others have been displaced.

“I urge you all to have a minute's silence for the souls of those killed in this unfortunate incident and urged the security agencies to brace up in protecting the resident," Kyari pleaded.

After ruling in favour of the motion, Lawan said: “When we undertake a visit to Borno, we will see all parts of the state devastated by this development.’’