15 Killed, 35 Missing In Niger Boat Accident

Some of the passengers were rescued while search was ongoing for others, noting that the accident was due to poor visibility and overloading.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the death of 15 people involved in a boat accident which occurred on River Malale in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to a report, people involved in the accident were returning from Warrah market, a small community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, to Sabo Yumu in Borgu when the disaster occurred.

The SEMA Director-General, Ibrahim Inga, told ChannelsTV the agency got the call for help very late, adding that the incident occurred over the weekend but they heard about it on Tuesday evening.

The SEMA boss said the information reaching him revealed that 50 passengers on the boat were thrown into the water when the boat capsized at the middle of the river. 

He added that some of the passengers were rescued while search was ongoing for others, noting that the accident was due to poor visibility and overloading.

Inga, however, said the government was working towards enacting regulatory measures to checkmate the activities of sea transporters, particularly in enforcing the use of safety jackets.

He, however, said more life-jackets would be provided to reduce the number of victims often recorded after the accident.

SaharaReporters, New York

