Government Converts Goodluck Jonathan's Almajiri School To Teachers Institute

Gombe State government is to establish a training institute for primary and secondary school teachers, converting the Almajiri school built in 2015 by former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

The Governor of Gombe, Muhammadu Inuwa Yaya, revealed this during his visit to the abandoned Almajiri school established, in Kwami local government area.

According to Yaya, the federal government, spent over N360 million to build the Almajiri school but it did not serve the intended purpose, claiming the federal government did not seek community advice on the establishment and the location of the school.

The governor said he visited the headquarters of the Universal Basic Education Commission and sought their co-operation in using the Almajiri school buildings as a training institute for teachers, Voice of Nigeria reports.

He added that he would renovate the school for the purpose of improving the teaching profession in the state.

The governor added that he noticed Gombe state's students had poor WAEC and NECO results.

He attributed this to the lack of professional teachers in both primary and secondary schools, explaining that with the establishment of the institute, the state would overcome these problems.

Renovations on the buildings is expected to begin in August.