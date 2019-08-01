Man Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Defiling 6–year–old In Ekiti

Apata said immediately the police was contacted, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and to get a medical report to reveal that she was defiled.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Ishau Gruma, a labourer, on Thursday, appeared before the Chief Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old primary school girl.

Presiding over the case, Chief Magistrate Adefunke Onoma said he should be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

According to PM NEWS report, the Prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 20 at Aramoko Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He claimed that Gruma worked as a labourer for the father of the six-year-old girl.

The prosecution said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31(2) under the Child’s Right Law of Ekiti State Cap C7.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

