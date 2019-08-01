NYSC: Sacked Adamawa Lawmaker Faults Court Ruling

Abdulrauf Modibbo, the Adamawa lawmaker sacked by the Supreme Court for not participating in the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), said he participated and completed the programme.

Modibbo said this while addressing journalists in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

He also said his participation in the scheme should not have arisen as he did not enter into the election as a university graduate, the Nation newspaper reports.

“This is not the outcome we worked so hard for,” he said.

He added that he presented his secondary school certificate for the election which produced him as a House of Representatives member, with the knowledge that such qualification meets the requirement of anyone aspiring to that position.

Abdulrauf also said the issue about two primary school certificates and conflicting age specifications was untenable.

“My primary school headteacher invited by the court tendered all necessary information that would have proven my innocence,” he said.

He, however, accepted the apex court’s ruling in good faith, saying he was grateful to have led his people in the short time since the inauguration of the National Assembly in June.

“I have congratulated Jafar Ribadu and offered to work with him,” he said, referring to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last election who came next to him at the poll.

