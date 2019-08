Building collapse

A two-storey building has partially collapsed at No. 9, Adio Street, in the new garage area of Gbagada, Lagos State.

Eyewitnesses, who spoke to Bussinesday, said the landlord of the building noticed the defective nature of the house and had given the tenants a notice to quit which they were yet to comply with before the time of the collapse.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday.

Rescue efforts were ongoing as many are feared trapped while two persons have been rescued so far.