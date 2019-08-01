Yahaya Bello After My Life, Kogi Deputy Governor Cries Out

I want the police, DSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 01, 2019

Kogi State Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba, has alleged that the Governor Yahaya Bello is after his life and called on the police to save him. 

According to P.M News, the deputy governor alleged on Thursday that Bello had sent gunmen to terminate his life, while calling on the Inspector General of Police, Department of State Services and the army to come to his aid.

Speaking with newsmen at his residence in Lokoja, Kogi State, Achuba said from all information at his disposal, the governor had mobilized gunmen to attack him.

“I want the police, DSS, IGP to know that if anything should happen to me, my family and aides, the governor should be held responsible,” he said in a report by Vanguard.

Achuba also wants President Muhammadu Buhari to beam his searchlight on the state.

Yahaya Bello has been at loggerheads with his deputy since the beginning of this year . The conflict reportedly led to the seizure of some of Achuba’s benefits.

