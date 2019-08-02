BREAKING: Catholic Priests Protest Killing Of Colleague By Herdsmen

Fr. Offu, Parish Priest of St. James Greater Catholic Church, was allegedly shot dead by suspected Fulani herdsmen along Ihe, Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

Hundreds of Catholic priests in Enugu, on Friday, staged a protest to condemn the killing of one their colleagues, Reverend Fr. Paul Offu, on Thursday night, The Punch reports.

The angry Catholic priests matched to the Government House, brandishing placards with various inscriptions like “enough is enough”, “government should rise to defend Nigerians”, ” Fulani Herdsmen should go”.

They also matched through the major streets in the state capital to the police headquarters, chanting “God save Enugu people from murderous Fulani herdsmen”.
 

