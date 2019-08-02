BREAKING: DSS Arrests Sowore

Sowore posted a distress tweet at exactly 1:25 am with an eyewitness confirming that his phone was forcefully taken from him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested pro-democracy activist and the convener of #RevolutionNow Protests, Omoyele Sowore.

It was gathered that Sowore was picked up at his apartment in the early hours of Saturday.

The tweet read, " DSS invades Sowore's".

He also tweeted  " Ja p",  confirming his phone must have been seized while trying to raise the alarm about his arrest.

His arrest and detention are not unconnected to #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against bad governance in Nigeria  scheduled for August 5, 2019.

Details later...

SaharaReporters, New York

