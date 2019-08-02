BREAKING: Flood Kills Three In Adamawa, Destroys 20,000 Houses

While appealing to the Federal Government for intervention, Seth also assured them that the state government had taken emergency measures to cushion the effect of the flood in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

Authorities have confirmed the death of three children Thursday night, who drowned, following the torrential rain, which flooded  Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Adamu Ibrahim Wakili, Chairman of Yola North Local Government Council, who confirmed the fatalities, added that "20,000 houses were inundated and subsequently destroyed, in the three-hour-long downpour.”

Wakil said the flood was partly caused by improper disposal of waste in the city. "There was heavy rain last night, but things got worse with the bad culture of disposing of waste in the drainage."

Crowther Seth, Adamawa State deputy governor, has commiserated with the families of the flood victims and called on residents of the flood-prone areas to be on the alert, "especially as the rains are expected to be steady during August.”

While appealing to the Federal Government for intervention, Seth also assured them that the state government had taken emergency measures to cushion the effect of the flood in the state.

Two of the three flood victims, ages 6 and 4, were children of one Kabiru Bello of Wuro-Jabbe.  

Narrating the sad news, Bello told SaharaReporters that his house was submerged, leading to the "death of my son and daughter.”

Other neighbourhoods affected by the torrential rain were Samu-Naka, Bachure, Kofare, Damilu and Jambutu within the capital city.

Major streets were also affected, as commuters experienced difficulty along the airport road and Jambutu bypass. One lane of the airport road, leading into the city centre was under the waters for several hours, thereby causing gridlock on the exiting lane.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corporations Shell Petroleum Caught Lying About Clean-Up Operations, According To Amnesty International
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Ogoniland Is Not The Most Polluted Land In The Niger Delta Region-Prof. Hilary Inyang
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Civil Society Groups Want GMOs Banned, Seek Repeal Of National Biosafety Management Act
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Environment Illegal Shipment Of GMO Maize Raises Concern From Environmental Group
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Environment PENGASSAN Asks FG, Rivers To End Port Harcourt Soot Problem
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Nigeria Buries Soldiers At Night In Secret Cemetery​
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics APC Suspends Jibrin For Alleged Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NYSC: Sacked Adamawa Lawmaker Faults Court Ruling
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Prominent Activist Jailed For Insulting President Now Convicted Of Cyber Harassment
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Business AMCON To Go After Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others Owing N5trillion Debt
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Baga Battle: 25 Nigerian Soldiers, 47 ISWAP Terrorists Killed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Yahaya Bello After My Life, Kogi Deputy Governor Cries Out
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Had 5 Credits In Cambridge WAEC – Examination Body
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Brexit Is An Opportunity For Nigerians -UK
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Man Kills Lover In Rivers Hotel
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Tradition Royal Rumble In Ibadan: Olubadan Must Drop His Imperial Majesty Title Before We Drop Our Crowns, Says New Ibadan Kings
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Buhari Hints On Possible Changes In Military
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad