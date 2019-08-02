Buhari's Empty Promises: As Economy Worsens, Nigeria Expects 29 Ships Of Petrol, Diesel, Sugar, Frozen Fish In August

Seventeen ships carrying petrol and other commodities on Thursday berthed at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says.

Despite promises by the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari that refineries would be rebuilt and Nigeria would no longer import fuel, the country has continued to import petrol and many other commodities that can be produced locally.

NPA in its publication, Shipping Position, stated that the vessels were waiting to berth with their consignments at the ports. According to it, seven of the 17 vessels waiting to berth are carrying petrol, while another 10 will berth with containers and general cargo.

NPA said no fewer than 29 ships were expected to berth in Lagos ports between August 1 and 24.

It added that the 29 expected ships would sail in with general cargo, bilk sugar, bilk frozen fish buckwheat, petrol, and containers, while 18 ships were already discharging gypsum, container, general cargo, petrol, diesel, butane, buckwheat, and frozen fish.