CBN Scandal: 28 Days After, Whistleblower George Uboh Remains In Prison, Judge Declines Bail Request

George Uboh

George Uboh, a whistle blower who challenged the reappointment of the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele, is still in Kuje prison 28 days after he was arrested without proper trial by the Nigerian Force Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID).

Uboh has asked for a bail ruling to determine his fate, a move the judge has consistently denied based on "orders from above".

Uboh, through his attorney Kanayo called on Police DIG, Tony Michael, and Emefiele to desist from charging him and withdrawing charges.

He further demanded to be charged to court to have the opportunity to introduce the quantum of evidence in his possession regarding over $2.5 billion allegedly missing under Emefiele's watch. See Also Corruption Financial Fraud: Court Arraigns Whistle-blower George Uboh For Exposing CBN Governor Emefiele

Uboh requested that if the police or court does not find him guilty of defaming Emefiele, then the documents in his possession must be deemed genuine in which case Emefiele must be charged to court.

