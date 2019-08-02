COZA Pastor Resigns Amidst Rape Allegation

Pastor Banigbe is the first member of the church’s board to tender a public resignation from the ministry after Pastor Fatoyinbo stepped down on a leave of absence amidst immense pressure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

Obafemi Banigbe, a member of the Board of Trustees of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Obafemi Banigbe has resigned his position with the church.

The resignation is coming in the wake of an allegation that the founder of the church, Biodun Fatoyinbo, raped Busola Dakolo, a popular photographer and wife of musician Timi Dakolo. 

InformationNG reports that in a letter addressed to Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo dated July 19th, Obafemi Banigbe said he was no longer interested in being a member of the COZA Board of Trustees, thus he tendered his resignation “with immediate effect and for personal reasons.”

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Fatoyinbo Steps Down As Senior Pastor Of COZA 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

