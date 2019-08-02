Fela: 22 Years After, Nigerians Celebrate Afrobeat Legend

Alongside a video of his father playing the Saxophone, Seun Kuti wrote on his Instagram handle: "Just how I remember you. Rest In Peace.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

On this day in 1997, the world was thrown into mourning following the death of Nigerian Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo who departed earth at the age of 58 years old.  

The multi-instrumentalist and pioneer of Afrobeat through the sounds of his music and wordings in his lyrics captured perfectly the Nigerian story. This he did so well his music was filled with Prophecy that remains true to this very day.

Fela was a man of many parts; he meant different things to his massive pool of fans in his lifetime. To some who looked up to him for their daily bread, he was a father; to the bevy of ladies who surrounded him, he was their King; to the oppressed Nigerians living during the unforgettable military regime, he was the divine Freedom fighter. At the mention of the name Fela tales abound. 

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Dj jimmy Jatt, described Fela Anikulapo Kuti as “A legend. You will be remembered forever.” 

A Twitter user, Amourab in his tweet lamented how the story of Nigeria has failed to change since the death of the singer. “22 years since Eleniyan 1, Abami Eda, Baba70 passed on. Sleep on, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Your music/legacy lives on. We're still "suffering & smiling" to d same "army arrangements" that has left "sorrow, tears & blood" in the "kalakuta republic" What Fela's song you love the most?” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just how I remember you. Rest In Peace. #22 #getthesax

A post shared by Seun Kuti (@bigbirdkuti) on

