US Election: Trump Boasts America Will Soon Find HIV, Cancer Cure

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 02, 2019

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America has claimed America will soon find a cure to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).  

The US president also vowed that the country would also put an end to childhood cancer very soon.

Trump in a campaign rally at Cincinnati, Ohio said, “We will achieve breakthroughs in science and medicine. I see what they are doing. I see it; they show me.

“The things we are doing in our country today. There’s never been anything like it. We will be ending the AIDS epidemic shortly in America, and curing childhood cancer very shortly.”

According to World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death for children and adolescents around the world and approximately 300,000 children aged 0 to 19 years old are diagnosed with cancer each year.

