Again, Gunmen Kill Nigerian In South Africa

Benjamin Simeon, 43-year-old Nigerian living in South Africa, has been killed by unknown gunmen in Johannesburg.

According to a statement released by Sunny-Wenike Douglas, spokesperson for the Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa (NICASA), Simeon was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

Simeon, who was a Taxi driver, was killed just as he dropped off a passenger from his vehicle, ChannelsTelevision reported.

The statement reads: "The Nigerian Citizens Association South Africa received with sadness and regrettably announce the tragic death of Mr Benjamin Simeon, 43 years old. He was a native of Okposi in Ebonyi State. He was allegedly shot by yet-to-be unidentified gunmen in the wee hours of today, the 3/08/2019 at Verona and High Street in the south of Johannesburg. See Also CRIME LIST: Nigerians Killed In South Africa In 2019

"Late Mr Benjamin Simeon, until his death, was a Taxify driver. He is survived by a pregnant wife, who also is from the same community with him and has two other children from the same wife.

"We pray for God to grant the family, friends, kinsmen comfort at this difficult time, and the strength to bear the loss, while calling on all to remain vigilant in their dealings with one another."