Gunmen Kidnap Katsina Varsity Lecturer

Some gunmen have kidnapped Abubakar Idris, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Idris was abducted in Kaduna State, according to a statement made by the police.

A statement by Mr Yakubu Sabo, spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, said the lecturer was kidnapped from his home at Baranawa area in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

In a report by Channels TV, the Command’s Public Relations Officer added that after an investigation was conducted into the abduction, it was discovered that Idris was likely trailed by the hoodlums while he was returning home.

He was said to have been forced into his captors’ car while they zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Sabo, however, said the police was already making efforts rescue the victim.

He added that the suspects would also be apprehended and brought to justice.