Gunmen Kidnap Katsina Varsity Lecturer

He was said to have been forced into his captors’ car while they zoomed off to an unknown destination.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 03, 2019

Some gunmen have kidnapped Abubakar Idris, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State.

Idris was abducted in Kaduna State, according to a statement made by the police.

A statement by Mr Yakubu Sabo, spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, said the lecturer was kidnapped from his home at Baranawa area in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

In a report by Channels TV, the Command’s Public Relations Officer added that after an investigation was conducted into the abduction, it was discovered that Idris was likely trailed by the hoodlums while he was returning home.

He was said to have been forced into his captors’ car while they zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Sabo, however, said the police was already making efforts rescue the victim.

He added that the suspects would also be apprehended and brought to justice.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM #FreeSowore: Nigerians Blast Buhari, Condemn Sowore's Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Release Names Of Kidnapped RCCG Pastors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM More Details About Sowore's Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: #RevolutionNow, Act of Terrorism, Says IGP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #FreeSowore: Ezekwesili Slams Nigerian Government, Says Buhari Out Of Touch With Reality
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore’s Arrest, Terrorism Against Civilians, Odumakin, Soetan React
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM #FreeSowore: Nigerians Blast Buhari, Condemn Sowore's Arrest
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Release Names Of Kidnapped RCCG Pastors
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News The Abduction Of Five Pastors, Slaughter Of A Catholic Priest, Word For Pastor Adeboye, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM More Details About Sowore's Arrest
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM How Nigeria Secret Police Acted Like Armed Robbers, Kidnappers In Arresting Nigerian Activist, Sowore -Eyewitness
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Pastor Resigns Amidst Rape Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM BREAKING: #RevolutionNow, Act of Terrorism, Says IGP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Condemns Sowore's Arrest In Cryptic Post
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Dispute Over Money Causes Deadly Terrorists Infighting In Nigeria -Report
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We Will Not Be Silent, Amnesty International Fires Back At Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Arrests Sowore
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics 1,000 Buried Soldiers: Unbridled Ambition Has Blinded Atiku, Says Femi Adesina
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad