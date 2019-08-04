EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest

"The APC has planned to disrupt tomorrow's protest by having their own protest tomorrow."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2019

President Buhari and Governor Wike DailyPost


The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to disrupt the #RevolutionNow protests scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019, SaharaReporters can confirm. 

A source told SaharaReporters that Nyesome Wike, governor of Rivers State,  has also vowed to resist the peaceful protests which seeks to end bad governance in Nigeria.

"The APC has planned to disrupt tomorrow's protest by having their own protest tomorrow.

"Their motive is to have a physical clash with the #RevolutionNow protesters so it would lead to loss of lives and property," he said.

According to the source, the Rivers State governor has also ordered the police to arrest peaceful protesters.

"Wike has also ordered the police to arrest anybody that holds any protest in the name of revolution."
 

