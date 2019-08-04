Lagos Suspends Firm’s Licence Over Indecent Advert

The Lagos State government has suspended the licence of an advertising firm, Provision Media System Limited over indecent advertisement around the Lekki-Ikoyi toll gate pending final investigation.

The firm’s suspension was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi.

The statement said the unregistered mobile advertising truck which had no valid registration for 2019 was “illegally deployed in engaging in an abysmally debasing projection of semi-nude women for several hours around the Lekki/Ikoyi toll gate".

LASAA disclosed further that the truck with Lagos State plate number APP713XL was not registered with the agency for any advertising purposes.

The statement said: “Without equivocation that, no outdoor mobile advert truck within the jurisdiction of our dear state is licensed to display such crass immorality of the calibre that the owners of this unregistered truck exhibited on our roads over the weekend.”

--Press Release

3 August, 2019



“Nobody/company can hide under the guise of engaging in the outdoor advertising business to display obscenity that is antithetical to our cherished cultural and moral values.

“The state will not in any ramification condone the use of outdoor advertisement structures, whether static or mobile, to perpetrate illegally obscene activities."