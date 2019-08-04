RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence

The Coalition of Revolution (CORE) has called on Nigerians to join its peaceful protest against bad governance in the country while urging its members to stay away from any violent act during the protest.

The group also rejected the labeling of the protest by the Nigerian government and police as a move to cause violence and uproar in the country.

Giving its reason for the protest, the group posited that the country had been “plunged into crises by bereft leadership who have turned the country into a business centre.”

CORE, in a statement sent to SaharaReporters, said the police were making move to create fear in the minds of the people by tagging the protest as a violent one while insisting that its demands are clear and glaring.

CORE said, “The police may have to explain to the world how the following listed demands would lead to a violent protest and treasonable felony like the Police PRO, DCP Frank Mba, stated in the statement issued yesterday.

“We understand that this is the crude old trick of the state to create fear in the minds of the oppressed to delay their day of freedom.

“But it is more glaring this time around that Nigerians have taken their destinies in their hands and are saying enough is enough to hardship, insecurity, insurgency, incessant killings, epileptic power supply, disrespect to court orders, blatant abuse of power and office as well as embarrassing corruption.”

CORE listed its demands to include an economy that works for all and not a handful of individuals, banks and foreign multi-nationals, an effective and democratic end to insecurity and insurgency, an end to systemic corruption and total system change in the interest of all, the immediate implementation of the 30,000 naira minimum wage at all levels in the public service as agreed with the trade unions, and education as an enforceable right and not a privilege.

The movement urged its members and all those who would be joining the protest to eschew all forms of violence and remain calm.

It said, “No protester should throw any object as little as stones or attack any security officials. We are aware of their intent to provoke the masses unduly by using undue tactics and sponsored agents, so as to give the protest a bad name.

“We encourage all Nigerians to remain calm, as we are ready to fight these injustices to a logical conclusion. If you would come with water, make sure you come with water ONLY in plastic bottles. We say no to glass wares.”

It also noted that irrespective of the colour orange recognized as the insignia of the protest, everyone is free to come dressed in any colour.