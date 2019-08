Armed police operatives and Department of State Services on Monday stopped members of the ‘Revolution Now’ group from taking their protest to the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, PUNCH reports.

The protesters, led by Olawale Adebayo, had earlier addressed newsmen in Fagbewesa area of Osogbo.

Shortly after the address, the protesters were about storming Olaiya Junction to kickstart the protest, when armed DSS men and police arrived and stopped them.

Details later…