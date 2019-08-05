BREAKING: Pro-Government Group Allowed Access Into Unity Fountain In Abuja

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019

 

A group clamouring support for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has been allowed into the Unity Fountain in Abuja by security operatives.

Operating under the name – Coalition for Good Governance – members of the group stormed the popular park in Nigeria’s capital city on Monday afternoon, wielding banners and placards with messages of support for the administration of President Buhari. 

Convener of the solidarity march, Sunday Attah, said that the move was to express their total support for the former military general for laying a solid foundation for the country.

He said, “We are over 12 civil society organisations and we just want to express our support for this government and President Muhammadu Buhari.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: #RevolutionNow Protest: Soldiers, Police Take Over Unity Fountain In Abuja 0 Comments 3 Hours Ago

“We are here to tell Nigerians that this government is doing well, this government has set a strong foundation for us to build on.

“Therefore, we do not need any person to disrupt what the President is doing.”

Speaking further, Attah said that those calling for a revolution have been sponsored by enemies of Nigeria.

The group was given allowed into the Unity Fountain shortly after #RevolutionNow protesters were prevented from using the place to express their displeasure with the Buhari regime.

SaharaReporters, New York

