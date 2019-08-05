Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys

Abdullahi, a resident of Sabon Gari, Kontagora, was charged with an unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of the penal code law.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019

hrc.org

 

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna has sentenced a 33-year-old Islamic teacher, Abubakar Abdullahi, to seven years imprisonment for having anal sex with 35 of his pupils, the News Agency of Nigeria Reports.

Abdullahi, a resident of Sabon Gari, Kontagora, was charged with an unnatural offence, contrary to section 284 of the penal code law.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP. Daniel Ikwoche had told the court that one Murtala Abdullahi, a Hisbah Commander in Kontagora Local Government Area reported the matter at the ‘A’ Police Division in Kontagora on July 22.

Ikwoche said the complainant alleged that the accused lured 35 of his pupils, who are between the ages of 9 and 14 years, into his room and had anal intercourse with them on different occasions between March and July.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

The prosecutor thereafter prayed the court to try him summarily in line with section 157 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

In her ruling, Magistrate Hauwa Yusuf sentenced Abdullahi to seven years in prison with hard labour.

Yusuf, however, said the convict will have the option of a N2 million fine after serving the first four years of his sentence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity COZA: Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit One Month After Stepping Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Protest Marches Are Not Treasonable Offences In Nigeria By Femi Falana
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Imo State Fraudsters Collecting N125,000 From Contractors On Behalf Of Governor Ihedioha
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Human Rights Tension Rises In Kaduna As Court Hears El-Zakzaky's Case Today
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Omoyele Sowore And The Emissary Of Satan By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police, DSS Take Over Civic Media Lab/SaharaReporters Office
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers Constituency Project Items Worth N117 Million From Senator
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA: Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit One Month After Stepping Down
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad