Police, DSS Take Over Civic Media Lab/SaharaReporters Office

The office is under surveillance following the ongoing #RevolutionNow protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

Civic Media Lab

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services have taken over the Civic Media Lab office in Ikeja, Lagos, housing SaharaReporters.

The office is under surveillance following the ongoing #RevolutionNow protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

A policeman was seen around the office, while a car was parked at its front and inside the car were two DSS operatives.

The publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, is currently detained at the office of the DSS after being whisked away from his hotel room on Saturday.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Protest Marches Are Not Treasonable Offences In Nigeria By Femi Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM RevolutionNow: CORE Releases Modalities For #August5 Protests, Warns Protesters Against Violence
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Christianity How God Rescued Me From Kidnappers - Redeemed Church Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA: Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit One Month After Stepping Down
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Sowore Arrested For Planning Revolution-DSS
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Delta CSOs Warn Buhari To Free Sowore Or Face Wrath Of Masses
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Anti-Corruption Agency Recovers Constituency Project Items Worth N117 Million From Senator
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Lagos Suspends Firm’s Licence Over Indecent Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fani-Kayode’s Obsession With Yemi Osinbajo By Oladele Peter
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Business Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others See N5 Trillion Debts As 'National Cake' -AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad