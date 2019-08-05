Police, DSS Take Over Civic Media Lab/SaharaReporters Office

Civic Media Lab



Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services have taken over the Civic Media Lab office in Ikeja, Lagos, housing SaharaReporters.

The office is under surveillance following the ongoing #RevolutionNow protest against bad governance in Nigeria.

A policeman was seen around the office, while a car was parked at its front and inside the car were two DSS operatives.

The publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, is currently detained at the office of the DSS after being whisked away from his hotel room on Saturday.

