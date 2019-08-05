#RevolutionNow Protest: Group Condemns Sowore's Arrest, Two others In Delta

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 05, 2019

The police and operatives of the Department of State Services, on Monday arrested two members of the civil society in Delta State.

The two men identified as Monday Ikrumale and Ugagaoghene Ogheneyole, participated in the #RevolutionNow protest, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested and detained by the DSS since Saturday in Lagos.

Ikrumale told Sahara Reporters that he is being held at the State Investigation and Intelligence Bureau, Asaba, Delta State.

When contacted over the arrests, Police Public Relations Officer in Delta, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, promised to get back to our correspondent on the matter but had yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Centre for the Vulnerable and the Underprivileged has condemned in its entirety Saturday's arrest of Sowore by the DSS.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Oghenejabor Ikimi,  the group noted that, "The attention of Centrep has been drawn to the recent arrest of Sowore by operatives of the Department of State Security Service over his call for a revolution. 

"We call for his immediate release in order not to further heat the polity.

"Centrep notes with dismay that in the year 2011, General Muhammadu Buhari through his then spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, had called for a revolution in Nigeria following the mass protest and mass disobedience which brought down the regime of Hosni Mubarak of Egypt. 

"Buhari had then commended the Egyptian Armed Forces for their refusal to forcefully quell the Egyptian revolution.

"It is for the above reason that Centrep calls for the immediate release of Sowore by the Federal Government from the custody of the DSS. 

"We believe that revolutions do not take place by just placing a call for same. 

"A revolution is a spontaneous mass protest by people against a sitting government or authority."

SaharaReporters, New York

