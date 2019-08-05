RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem

Hip hop artiste, Eedris Adbulkareem, has said that members of the #RevolutuionNowmovement are not afraid of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Making the statement while reacting to the arrest and intimidation of protesters on Monday in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria, Adbulkareem, known for his outspokenness, described the situation as unacceptable.

The musician, who participated in the march in Lagos, labelled the use of force by the government to quell the protest as a sad development for the country’s democracy and freedom of expression.

According to him, Nigerians are tired of Buhari’s ineffective government that had brought untold hardship on citizens of Africa’s most populous country.

Adbulkareem further called for the release of pro-democracy activist and convener of the #RevolutionNowmovement, Omoyele Sowore, who was arrested by officials of the Department of State Security in his hotel room in the early hours of Saturday. See Also Sahara Reporters #RevolutionNow: Nigerians Lambast Buhari For Harassing Protesters With Armed Operatives

He said, “It’s so sad that many people have been injured just because we are fighting for our right.

“No matter how it is, it is so obvious that this government is corrupt and they will use every power at their disposal to put us down.

“We’re not scared and shall continue to say we’re tired of a government that is sectional and whose fight against corruption is not real.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Omoyele Sowore by the government.”