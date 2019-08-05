SaharaReporters Journalist, Others Detained At Panti Police Station

The Nigeria Police Force has detained Victor Ogungbero, a video editor and cameraman with Sahara Reporters.

He is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State.

Ogungbenro was arrested alongside eight others at the scene of RevolutionNow protest in front of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Others arrested include Segun Babatunde Osunla, Gabriel Ojumah, Ehis Omohomio, Aniobi Stanley, Elias Ozikpu, Kenechukwu Ukachukwu, Banwo Olagokun and Sanyaolu Juwon.

The police clamped down on the protesters earlier today, using live bullets and teargas canisters to disperse the people, who turned out in large numbers to express their displeasure against the state of affairs in Nigeria.

A colleague to Ogungbenro, who witnessed the arrest said the video editor was not allowed to identify himself before he was dragged away by armed security officials.

The young lady, who is not named for security reasons, said, “We kept telling them that he is with Sahara Reporters but instead that worsened the case and made them to take him away.

“They did not allow him to identity himself. He was beaten and dragged on the floor while being taken away.”

The arrested persons were first held in a black truck at ‘Area C Police Command, Funsho Williams Road, Surulere, Lagos, before being taken to Panti where they are yet to be released.