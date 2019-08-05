We Will Allow Zakzaky Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment - DSS

El-Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria

The Department of State Services has said it will grant Ibrahim El-Zakzaky a leave to get medical treatment following a court order.

A Kaduna High Court on Monday had ordered the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to release the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and his wife, Zeenat, so that they could seek medical treatment in India.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer of DSS in a statement, said the agency was working with other relevant agencies to ensure compliance with the court.

He said, “This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services has received the order granting Ibrahim El-Zakzaky leave to travel to India for medical treatment.

“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.

“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the rule of law inherent in a democracy.”