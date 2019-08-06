BREAKING: Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo

SaharaReporters learnt that the robbers numbering about six, stormed the bank on Tuesday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

 

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked an old generation bank in Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Council Area of Ondo state.

Sahara Reporters learnt that the robbers numbering about six, stormed the bank on Tuesday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.

Several staff of the bank were attacked and injured by the armed robbers.

Customers, who came for transactions in the bank, were also affected by the situation.

A source, who confirmed the news to our correspondent, said that the robbers forced their way into the bank and made away with huge amount of money.

The source disclosed that security men, which included men from the 32 Artillery Brigade engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

“They have just attacked the bank in Iju-Itaogbolu and everybody is scampering for safety.

“I saw many people injured and I am also aware that they (robbers) killed some people whose identities I cannot ascertain at the moment,” the source said.

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Unide Adie, confirmed the attack in a chat with Sahara Reporters.

He said, “The robbery occurred few hours ago in Iju and we have deployed our officers to the scene.

“Our officers engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel and they abandoned their vehicle and ran inside the bush.

"Although, the details of the attack is still sketchy but our men have entered the bush and are on the trail of the robbers.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS, Nigeria's Secret Police, Threatens Kwara State #RevolutionNow Protest Organizer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Ekiti Court Jails Priest For Defiling Five-year-old Girl
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS, Nigeria's Secret Police, Threatens Kwara State #RevolutionNow Protest Organizer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Don't Take Nigerians Back To Military Era, Free Sowore -Gani Adams Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Freeze Bauchi State N11 Billion Bank Account With FCMB, Court Tells EFCC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Raids Former Zamfara Governor Yari’s Home
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Ekiti Court Jails Priest For Defiling Five-year-old Girl
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad