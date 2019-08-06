BREAKING: Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have attacked an old generation bank in Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Council Area of Ondo state.

Sahara Reporters learnt that the robbers numbering about six, stormed the bank on Tuesday afternoon and started shooting sporadically.

Several staff of the bank were attacked and injured by the armed robbers.

Customers, who came for transactions in the bank, were also affected by the situation.

A source, who confirmed the news to our correspondent, said that the robbers forced their way into the bank and made away with huge amount of money.

The source disclosed that security men, which included men from the 32 Artillery Brigade engaged the robbers in a gun duel.

“They have just attacked the bank in Iju-Itaogbolu and everybody is scampering for safety.

“I saw many people injured and I am also aware that they (robbers) killed some people whose identities I cannot ascertain at the moment,” the source said.

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Unide Adie, confirmed the attack in a chat with Sahara Reporters.

He said, “The robbery occurred few hours ago in Iju and we have deployed our officers to the scene.

“Our officers engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel and they abandoned their vehicle and ran inside the bush.

"Although, the details of the attack is still sketchy but our men have entered the bush and are on the trail of the robbers.”