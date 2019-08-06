Do Not Leave Nigeria-NHRC Tells Amnesty International

“The commission is urging the AI to remain focused on its efforts to entrench good governance and not allow itself to be cowed by any threat."

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019

 

The National Human Rights Commission has urged Amnesty International not to leave Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, was quoted as warning all those threatening AI to leave Nigeria to desist from such acts.

The NHRC said the warning became necessary following calls by some groups that demonstrated outside AI's Abuja office requesting the organisation to leave the country.

Ojukwu said, “Amnesty International is an organisation with a global presence, working in strategic areas to ensure protection of human rights, the security and safety of citizens and poverty eradication among others.

“It will therefore serve no purpose to engage in campaign of calumny against the body just to discredit it because of differences in opinions.

“The commission is urging the AI to remain focused on its efforts to entrench good governance and not allow itself to be cowed by any threat."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Don’t Celebrate Yet, Organisers Tell Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Secondus Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Police To Arraign SaharaReporters Journalist, 8 Others On Trumped-up Charges Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Robbers Attack Bank In Ondo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Chief Registrar Orders Magistrate Not To Release Protesters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari To Swear In Ministers August 21
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Fraud: Court Freezes Lagos Govt Accounts
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: Don’t Celebrate Yet, Organisers Tell Presidency
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Secondus Calls For Sowore's Immediate Release
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Bauchi: Students Protest Death Of Colleagues
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad