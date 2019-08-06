Do Not Leave Nigeria-NHRC Tells Amnesty International

The National Human Rights Commission has urged Amnesty International not to leave Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, Lambert Oparah, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, was quoted as warning all those threatening AI to leave Nigeria to desist from such acts.

The NHRC said the warning became necessary following calls by some groups that demonstrated outside AI's Abuja office requesting the organisation to leave the country.

Ojukwu said, “Amnesty International is an organisation with a global presence, working in strategic areas to ensure protection of human rights, the security and safety of citizens and poverty eradication among others.

“It will therefore serve no purpose to engage in campaign of calumny against the body just to discredit it because of differences in opinions.

“The commission is urging the AI to remain focused on its efforts to entrench good governance and not allow itself to be cowed by any threat."