DPR Intercepts 500,000 Litres Of PMS From Smugglers In Adamawa

The Department of Petroleum Resource has intercepted 500,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit concealed in underground bunkers by smugglers.

The petroleum product was uncovered during a crackdown on smuggling by DPR officials in Monduva, a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon in Mubi area of Adamawa State.

Liman Mohammed, Acting Controller of DPR in Adamawa led the operation in search of illegal filling stations in the local government.

During the raid, two uncompleted filling stations were found to be concealing 300,000 and 200,000 liters of PMS respectively.

The Controller described the illicit business as acts of economic sabotage against the Nigerian state.



He said, "We'll not sit back and watch saboteurs take the product across the border while our government continues to pay subsidy."

In the meantime, Mohammed has ordered the evacuation of the product and threatened that "DPR may suspend approval for citing filling stations near the border".

He assured that the raid on smuggling of petroleum products will be sustained in order to rid out criminal elements.