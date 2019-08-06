DPR Intercepts 500,000 Litres Of PMS From Smugglers In Adamawa

The petroleum product was uncovered during a crackdown on smuggling by DPR officials in Monduva, a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon in Mubi area of Adamawa State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

The Department of Petroleum Resource has intercepted 500,000 liters of Premium Motor Spirit concealed in underground bunkers by smugglers.
 
The petroleum product was uncovered during a crackdown on smuggling by DPR officials in Monduva, a border community between Nigeria and Cameroon in Mubi area of Adamawa State.
 
Liman Mohammed, Acting Controller of DPR in Adamawa led the operation in search of illegal filling stations in the local government. 
 
During the raid, two uncompleted filling stations were found to be concealing 300,000 and 200,000 liters of PMS respectively.
 
The Controller described the illicit business as acts of economic sabotage against the Nigerian state.
 
He said, "We'll not sit back and watch saboteurs take the product across the border while our government continues to pay subsidy."
 
In the meantime, Mohammed has ordered the evacuation of the product and threatened that "DPR may suspend approval for citing filling stations near the border".
 
He assured that the raid on smuggling of petroleum products will be sustained in order to rid out criminal elements.
 
 
 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Missing NNPC $20 Bn: Kachikwu Recalls External Auditors
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Operation Pluto Shield Leads To Seizure Of More Than 140,000 Litres Of Oil, Navy Claims
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta ‘Ex-militants Not Responsible For Bombing Of Oil And Gas Facilities In Delta’, Ex-MEND Leaders
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Shut Down NNPC Over Reforms
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari To Oil Pipeline Vandals: Beyond Speaking In Tongues By Ifeanyi Izeze
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Avengers Meet Oil Minister Kachikwu At Delta State Government House
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 21 Exotic Automobiles Uncovered In Former Governor Yari's Home
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Living Faith Pastor Killed, Wife Kidnapped Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME DSS, Nigeria's Secret Police, Threatens Kwara State #RevolutionNow Protest Organizer
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Don't Take Nigerians Back To Military Era, Free Sowore -Gani Adams Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Money Laundering: Freeze Bauchi State N11 Billion Bank Account With FCMB, Court Tells EFCC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Raids Former Zamfara Governor Yari’s Home
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Ekiti Court Jails Priest For Defiling Five-year-old Girl
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME India Police Arrest 10 Nigerians For Duping Indians
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM To Maintain Peace, Order DSS To Immediately Release Sowore, Third Force Forum Warns Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad