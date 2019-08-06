Moody's: Five Defaulters Holding 35 Percent of First Bank Of Nigeria’s Non-Performing Loans

In a breakdown seen by SaharaReporters, the credit rating agency warned of headwinds though.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019
Revision state: Published
Most recent revision: Yes
Actions: Unpublish this revision

 

Sighting second-quarter results released by the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria, FBNH, financial analysis firm Moody's, observed that five defaulters are holding 35 percent of the commercial lender's non-performing loans.

Moodys has, however, given the bank’s aggressive drive towards reducing its bad debts a positive outlook.

In a breakdown seen by SaharaReporters, the credit rating agency warned of headwinds though.

The firm recalls that the holding company of First Bank, FBNH, reported in its second-quarter result that its non-performing loans had dropped from 25.3 percent to 14.5 percent as at March 2019.

Researchers at the firm believed that this would ease the relatively weak financial stability endured by the bank since the drop in crude oil prices which started at the tale-end of 2014.

“Improvements in the bank's NPL ratio will reduce a key weakness in its credit profile, namely its weaker solvency compared with peers. First Bank’s solvency is constrained by high asset risk and modest capital levels. The bank’s reported total capital adequacy ratio, including half-year profits, was 16.8% as of June, providing a moderate buffer above the minimum requirement of 15% and lower than most large Nigerian banks.

"Its low net profitability over the past four years has limited its capital growth via earnings retention. First Bank has been unable to retain much of what it makes because it has to make provisions for its bad loans which started soaring out of control in the second quarter of 2015," they said.

The ability of the lender to provide cover for some of its loans has seen the company reduce its debt portfolio by 49 percent since 2018.

Moodys noted that FBNH’s problem loans, although still high, have dropped by 49% since the end of 2018 to about NGN273 billion after the bank wrote off NGN127 billion worth of loans that were fully provisioned and recovered some of its NPLs.

The researchers said the trick had been to restructure the debt it has with the ‘five top defaulters’ for example.

“First Bank’s NPLs (and, therefore, FBNH's) are concentrated among a few borrowers, with the top five defaulters accounting for about 35% of the total, after writing off some of the large bad loans," they pointed out. "As a result, reaching workout agreements with just a few defaulters can significantly reduce the ratio.”

According to Moodys, the management of the long-standing bank is targeting an NPL ratio of lower than 10% by the end of 2019. The headwind, however, comes in the shape of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive that the minimum ratio of total loan to total deposit must be 60 percent from September.

Moodys noted that First Bank will need to grow its borrowing by 13 percent to meet the CBN’s directive, leading to a constraint on how much more debt it can provide ‘impairment charges’ for.

“The loan-to-deposit ratio for First Bank's Nigerian operations declined to 53% in June from 62% at the end of 2018, which would require the bank to grow its loans by about 13%, all else being equal, to meet the regulatory requirement of 60%, creating new credit risks in a challenging operating environment.

The bank's capacity to write off more NPLs will also be constrained by a relatively lower coverage at 65%, down from 78% at year-end 2018," it stated.

In essence, all First bank has achieved in the last year could be reversed from next month.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Lagos Suspends Firm’s Licence Over Indecent Advert
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Babalakin, Ubah, Kashamu, 17 Others See N5 Trillion Debts As 'National Cake' -AMCON
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business After Hitting Two-Year Low, Nigerian Stocks Recover
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Pius Adesanmi Ghana And The Road To Nigeria By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Business Bowing To IMF Pressure, Ghana Becomes Third African Country to Cut Fuel Subsidy This Summer
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Nigerians Outnumber South Africans For The First Time On Forbes 'Africa’s 50 Richest People' List
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Heavily Armed Policemen Fire Shots At RevolutionNow Protesters
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM #RevolutionNow: We’re Not Scared Of Buhari’s Government, says Eedris Abdulkareem
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Islamic Teacher Jailed For Having Anal Sex With 35 Boys
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights We Will Allow Zakzaky Travel Abroad For Medical Treatment - DSS
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pro-Government Group Allowed Access Into Unity Fountain In Abuja
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EXCLUSIVE: How APC, Wike Plan To Hijack #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News CAUGHT ON TAPE: How Nigeria's DSS Operatives Illegally Abducted Sowore
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME £1m Fraudsters: 3 Nigerian Siblings Who Funded Black Axe Jailed For 16 Years
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Protesters Defy Police, Hold #RevolutionNow Protest In Abuja
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Ekiti Court Jails Priest For Defiling Five-year-old Girl
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Our President Has Gone 'Mad' Again By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Free Speech DSS Arrests Ex-Daily Trust Editor Over Facebook Post Endorsing #RevolutionNow Protest
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad