Naira Trades At N362.57 To Dollar At Investors Window

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2019


The naira on Monday traded at N362.57 to the dollar at the investors' window in Lagos.

Turnover at the window stood at $293.60 million.

The currency was N359 to a dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, while it was exchanged at N445 and N397 to the pound sterling and euro, respectively.

At the bureau de change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N359 to the dollar, while it was N445 and N397 to pound sterling and euro, respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the naira had remained stable at the parallel market in Lagos due largely to the interventions of the CBN.

Meanwhile, turnover at the investors' window at the end of July rose from $2.9 billion in June to $4.12 billion in July.
 

