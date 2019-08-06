Police Invite Tekno For Questioning Over Public Nudity

Tekno

The Lagos State Police Command has invited Augustine Kelechi popularly known as Tekno for questioning over public display of nudity.

The musician was sighted at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, on Tuesday.

The video of scantily dressed ladies dancing in a glass truck while Tekno sprayed them with different denominations of naira notes went viral on the social media over the weekend, forcing the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency to suspend the licence of advertising firm, Pro-Vision Media Systems Limited, that owns the van.

The van is currently parked at the Lagos State SCID in Yaba.

Spokesperson for the Lagos Command, Bala Elkana, confirmed that the musician was questioned by the police on Tuesday.

He said: “Tekno and the two girls displaying nudity at the Lekki area of Lagos met with us today.

“He answered questions at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti.”

Before Tuesday’s visit to the police, Tekno had on Sunday apologised for the act, saying it was a music video shoot, which was not intended to breach public decency.