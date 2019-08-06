Update: Security Guard Killed, Two Injured In Ondo Bank Robbery

A female security guard was shot dead in a robbery attack on an old generation bank in the Iju-Itaogbolu area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

Sahara Reporters learnt that the female guard, whose identity has not been revealed, was killed at the entrance of the bank.

Also, at least three bank customers were robbed and seriously injured during the attack.

The victims were rushed to the hospital after the incident and are receiving medical attention.

According to residents of the area where the attack took place, the incident lasted for over 38 minutes with the hoodlums blocking all routes leading into the community.

Many motorists travelling to Ikere Ekiti in Ekiti State through the Iju-Itaogbolu Road, were all stranded as a result of the incident.

The robbers, numbering about six, were said to have carted away huge amount of money from the bag.

Sahara Reporters learnt that the hoodlums engaged policemen in a fierce gun duel that sent residents running for their lives.

The robbers also destroyed a security van belonging to the police, spraying the entire vehicle with bullets.

An eyewitness, who identified himself only as Ayo, said the robbers gained entry into the bank by destroying the security door with dynamites.

He said, “With the manner the robbers entered into the town, I am sure that they acted on a tip off as they caught everyone unaware.

“They forced their way into the bank and blew the security door with the use of a dynamites.

“I saw a security guard of the bank that was shot dead and two others that were seriously attacked by the hoodlums.

“In fact, the men from Special Anti-Robbery Squad had to run after them and engaged them in a very serious gun duel but they escaped inside the bush with some bags full of money.”

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Unide Adie, confirmed the robbery attack in a chat with Sahara Reporters.

He said, “The robbery occurred few hours ago in Iju and we have deployed our officers to the scene.

“Our officers engaged the armed robbers in a gun duel and they abandoned their vehicle and ran inside the bush.”