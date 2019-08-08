BREAKING: NLC Scribe Urges Sowore To Appeal Court Ruling

The General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Peter Ozo-Eson, has urged activist and convener of RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, to appeal Thursday’s ruling by a Federal High Court granting an ex-parte to the Department of State Services to further detain him for 45 days.

In a chat with Sahara Reporters on Thursday, Ozo-Eson said that Sowore through his legal team had every right to challenge the ruling and must do so immediately.

He said, “I believe that Sowore’s lawyers should consider what the next steps are.

“As a layman, I don't think it is right but it is left for the court to determine. The legal process should be followed in appealing the ruling.

“The NLC issued a statement yesterday stating clearly that Nigerians have the right to demonstrate and protest.

“That is why I think that filing an appeal and pursuing the case to the end is the way to deal with this matter properly.”

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on Thursday granted the DSS leave to detain Sowore for another 45 days after being approached by the security agency on Wednesday for the order.

But the judge postponed ruling till Thursday so as to have enough time to go through evidenced tendered by the DSS.

The secret police is accusing Sowore of terrorism after he called on Nigerians to take to the streets and protest against bad governance in the country.

But a few days to the start of the protest, the DSS arrested him in a Lagos hotel in the early hours of Saturday, keeping him in custody despite growing calls for his release.