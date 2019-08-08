Eid-el-Kabir: Traders Double Ram Prices Ahead of Muslim Feast

Some Muslims faithful, who spoke with Sahara Reporters, said traders doubled the prices of the animals to squeeze more money out of customers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

Livestocking

 

Traders in major markets across Lagos, Ogun and Osun states have seized the opportunity of the approaching Eid-el-Kabir to significantly increase prices of ram and goat.

Some Muslims faithful, who spoke with Sahara Reporters, said traders doubled the prices of the animals to squeeze more money out of customers.

At one of the biggest ram markets at Mangoro, Agege, Lagos, a ram goes for an average price of N80,000, our correspondent observed during a visit to the place.

This, according to findings by Sahara Reporters, is twice the price of what ram was sold on a normal day.

A man, who bought ram at the market said, “They (traders) have increased the amount they sell their cows and rams because they always want to make profit especially during the festival period.”

Also at Kara Market, Ogun State, a ram goes for as high as N75,000 instead of the normal price of N30,000.

A Muslim cleric confirmed the hike in price of ram to our correspondent during a chat.

He said, “I bought a ram at the Kara Market for N75,000. This is much higher than the usual price.

“They are merely capitalising on the situation to get more money from people who would be needing ram for the Eid ceremony.”

It was the same story at Ede Market in Osun State where a ram now goes for N70,000 – up from the N30,000 it sold weeks ago.

However, the hike in the prices of rams and cows has not affected demand by Muslim faithful, according to a handful of traders, who spoke with Sahara Reporters.

The businessmen claimed that since demand for ram and cows soared, they have been smiling to the bank on daily basis.

Eid-el-Kabir, which is an annual feast by adherents of Islam to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim known as Abraham in the Bible, to sacrifice his only son in obedience to God, will be marked across the world including in Nigeria this year on August 11.

The Federal Government on Wednesday declared August 12 and 13 as public holidays in the country to commemorate the feast.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Leave Nigeria In Seven Days, NANS Tells South African Companies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business MTN Could Sell Investments In Jumia
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption AMCON N5 Trillion Debts: EFCC Vows To Assist Corporation Recover Monies
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food Finally, Nigerien Government Releases IDP Relief Materials To Nigeria
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants DSS Permission To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Bridge Collapse: Nigerian University Blames Students For Taking Selfies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Judge Gives Convict N20,000 Fine Option In Lieu Of 10 Years' Imprisonment
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Human Rights Don't Grant El-Zakzaky Asylum, Kaduna Govt Tells India
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NLC Scribe Urges Sowore To Appeal Court Ruling
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Lawyers Kick, Describe Order To Detain Sowore For 45 Days Offensive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Leave Nigeria In Seven Days, NANS Tells South African Companies
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad