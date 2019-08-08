Identities Of Policemen Killed By Soldiers In Taraba Revealed

The identities of the policemen killed by military personnel in Taraba State on Tuesday while taking an arrested kidnap kingpin to the police headquarters in Jalingo, the capital, have been revealed.

The policemen killed in that incident have been named as Inspector Mark-Ediale, Sergeant Dahiru Musa, and Sergeant Usman Danzumi.

The victims were named by the police authorities on Thursday.

A civilian together with the policemen were shot by unidentified soldiers in an incident the Nigerian Army has described as “a case of mistaken identities”.

Following the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a probe into the matter to unravel what caused the tragedy.

Late Inspector Mark Ediale

Late Sgt. Usman Danzumi

Late Sgt. Dahiru Musa