Identities Of Policemen Killed By Soldiers In Taraba Revealed

The policemen killed in that incident have been named as Inspector Mark-Ediale, Sergeant Dahiru Musa, and Sergeant Usman Danzumi.

by saharaReporters, New York Aug 08, 2019

 

The identities of the policemen killed by military personnel in Taraba State on Tuesday while taking an arrested kidnap kingpin to the police headquarters in Jalingo, the capital, have been revealed.

The policemen killed in that incident have been named as Inspector Mark-Ediale, Sergeant Dahiru Musa, and Sergeant Usman Danzumi.

The victims were named by the police authorities on Thursday.

A civilian together with the policemen were shot by unidentified soldiers in an incident the Nigerian Army has described as “a case of mistaken identities”.

Following the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a probe into the matter to unravel what caused the tragedy.

Late Inspector Mark Ediale

Late Sgt. Usman Danzumi

Late Sgt. Dahiru Musa

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Insecurity: Army, Police Partner Against Bandits In South-West
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Dismissed Soldier Arrested For Robbery
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Killer Policeman Now On The Run –Lagos Command Spokesperson
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sights And Sounds From Omoyele Sowore's Ibadan Town Hall Meeting
ACTIVISM FLASHBACK: How Sowore Prophesied His Own Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Man, 35, For Illegal Possession Of Firearms
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Court Grants DSS Permission To Detain Sowore For 45 Days
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Tinubu's Call For Revolution In 2014 Resurfaces As FG Detains Sowore For Same Act
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Journalism Orji Kalu Removes Eric Osagie As MD Of Sun
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM EU Reacts To Sowore's Arrest, Supports Peaceful Protests
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Shame: Afraid Of Prosecution, Nigerian Senator Utazi Finally Distributes N117 Million Constituency Items He Hid For A Year
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Bridge Collapse: Nigerian University Blames Students For Taking Selfies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Leave Nigeria In Seven Days, NANS Tells South African Companies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Islam El-Rufai Government Gives Conditions For El-Zakzaky's Travel To India
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NLC Scribe Urges Sowore To Appeal Court Ruling
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Remands Ex-INEC Chairman, Iwu, For Alleged N1.23bn Fraud
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Lawyers Kick, Describe Order To Detain Sowore For 45 Days Offensive
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldiers Kill Three Policemen, Release Notorious Kidnapper In Taraba
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad