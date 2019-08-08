IMN Rejects El-Zakzaky Bail Conditions

Ibraheem-El-Zakzaky

The stringent conditions attached to the bail of leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, by the Kaduna State Government, have been rejected by the group.

In a statement by the organisation’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Musa, shortly after a brief protest by members in Abuja on Thursday, the IMN said that the conditions attached to the bail application was a ploy by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to silence El-Zakzaky in detention.

Musa said, “Sequel to the press statement released by Kaduna State Government dated August 7 and signed by Samuel Aruwan stating terms and conditions for the medical leave of Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife, we wish to inform the public that the conditions are not more than a desperate move by el-Rufai to assassinate the Sheikh in detention, and we hereby turn down the conditions.”

The Kaduna State Government, had among other things, asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to verify if truly El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, have medical appointments with the Medanta Hospital, India.

It also asked the Federal Government to get the Indian government to commit to an agreement that it would not grant asylum to the IMN leader and his wife under any circumstance.