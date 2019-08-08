Residents Of Ondo Town Recount Horror At The Hands Of Bank Robbers

Residents of Iju Itaogbolu in Ondo State have recounted their experiences following a bank robbery in the area on Monday.

The locals, who spoke with Sahara Reporters, described the robbery attack as 'very' tragic due to the horror it visited on many households.

According to the residents, the hoodlums first robbed some petty traders in the town before heading to the bank to wreak more havoc.

One of them, Adewoye Ajeigbe, said, "There was a particular guy out of the six robbers wearing a mask. I suspect that he might be an indigene of the town who knows the nooks and crannies of the bank.

"Maybe that was why he wore a mask to conceal his identity."

Another resident, Yetunde Adelakun, said, "We saw them as they were entering the town.

"They brought two vehicles. When their operation started, we called the police to quickly swing into action but they didn't show up immediately."

One of the vehicles brought and abadoned by robbers after a hot chase.

One of the soldiers now protecting the town, told Sahara Reporters that the robbers escaped with three bags of money.

He disclosed that those injured during the attack were rushed to a hospital in the town where they have continued to receive treatment.

Efforts to get the identities of victims of the robbery attack didn't immediately yield a positive result.

Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Undie Adie, told our correspondent that they are on the trail of the hoodlums.

During Monday's robbery, the hoodlums gained entry into the financial institution by blowing up the bullet-proof door at the entrance with dynamite.

A female security guard attached to the bank was shot dead by the robbers while three bank staff and a customer were injured during the attack.

The town is yet to fully recover from the horror.